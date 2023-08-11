Sgt. Clint Gray has been terminated from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office following his overnight arrest for DWI and other violations, according to Sheriff Jason Ard.
Gray, 50, was with the Uniform Patrol unit. He started at the Sheriff's Office in 2001.
According to a release, Louisiana State Police were notified of a hit-and-run incident shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 190 near La. 1024. The preliminary investigation revealed that Gray was the driver who fled the scene. He subsequently was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
In addition to DWI, Gray faces counts of hit and run, resisting an officer, and careless operation, State Police said.
Gray was off-duty and in his personal vehicle when the incident occurred, according to Ard. No injuries were reported.
"This is certainly disappointing news. He is a veteran of the LPSO and his conduct is unacceptable," Ard said.
LPSO deputies worked with Louisiana State Police troopers at the scene. State Police are handling the investigation.
Gray posted bail and was released.