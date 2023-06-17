A teacher at a local school was arrested Friday night for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Corey Nash, 48, is the director of Second Chance Academy on Renoir Avenue, according to public records. The victim reported on May 24 that Nash sexually assaulted her while she was a 14-year-old student at Second Chance Academy from 2009 to 2011, according to arrest documents.
The victim said Nash would slap her buttocks as she walked by him and that he would say he was "just playing." Nash allegedly also would "bargain" with her to touch her, buying food and gifts for her to show her breasts.
The behavior escalated to sexual acts and continued until she was 16 years old, the arrest document states. The victim said the acts all happened on school grounds, during and after school hours.
Nash was booked on indecent behavior with a juvenile.
The affidavit also states that Nash was previously arrested in 1996 for forcible rape of a 12-year-old student on Second Chance Academy grounds while he was a teacher.
Police encourage anyone with information about this incident or any other inappropriate incidents to contact Baton Rouge Police at (225)389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867.
This is a developing story.