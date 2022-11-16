A Louisiana athlete seriously wounded in last weekend’s shooting that authorities say targeted football players on the University of Virginia campus is in stable condition and recovering after undergoing multiple surgeries, his family says.
UVA running back and Baton Rouge native Michael Hollins, 21, was removed from a ventilator but remains under observation at University of Virginia Hospital.
“What I’m hearing from his mom is that it’s good news, because it could have been a lot worse,” Hollins’ friend John Gordon McKernan said. “We’re just glad that he’s alive and doing well.”
Hollins, a 2019 graduate of University High School, was one of five students injured Sunday when a gunman opened fire on a bus of students returning from a field trip to see a play in the nation’s capital.
Football players Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed. Two others, including Hollins, who was shot in the back, were wounded.
A prosecutor said in court this week that the alleged shooter, identified by Charlottesville authorities as Darnell Jones Jr., targeted specific players during the attack, though police are still working to determine an exact motive.
The former walk-on football player, 23, had joined roughly two dozen others for the weekend trip and was a passenger on the bus where the shootings occurred, authorities say. Jones fled the scene immediately, prompting the campus to shut down as a 12-hour-long manhunt ensued.
McKernan said he was in shock when his father called him late Sunday to tell him Hollins had been seriously injured in the on-campus attack.
“It’s the worst phone call I’ve ever gotten in my life,” McKernan said. “I was scared. Really scared. I started praying all day and all night for my best friend’s life.”
McKernan, a senior at LSU, said he and Hollins met in elementary school and became fast friends, eventually going on to play football together at University High School.
“He’s just a great, great person. He’s the hardest working and toughest guy I know,” he said. “That guy can get through anything. I’ve seen it with my own eyes.”
Despite the relief he feels following Hollis' successful surgeries, he added that his friend still has a long and difficult road ahead.
"The physical aspect, getting through the surgeries, is one thing, but the emotional and mental side is a whole other deal," McKernan said. "He lost his best friend and other teammates."
Jones faces three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges.
During a video appearance in court Wednesday, he declined to enter a plea and said he plans to hire an attorney. A judge ordered Jones held without bond and appointed him a public defender until he secures private counsel.
In a statement provided to CBS, Hollins’ family thanked staff at University of Virginia Hospital and asked for privacy as their son starts his recovery process.
“Mike’s tenacity, dedication and his huge heart have propelled him to achieve everything he’s set his mind to — not just on the football field, but as a student set to graduate in December on the academic honor roll,” the Hollins family said. “He’s committed to facing recovery with the same fortitude.”
They added that their “hearts are broken” for the loved ones of Davis, Perry and Chandler.
“Mike, our family and our entire community pray for God’s grace and wisdom as we try to make sense of this tragedy and move forward toward forgiveness,” the family said.
According to McKernan, Hollins was on track to graduate next month with a degree in entrepreneurship and African American history, but had plans to continue playing football for the university while working toward a master’s degree.
On Wednesday, UVA announced it had canceled its Nov. 19 game against Coastal Carolina University. The game would have been the school’s final home game of the season.