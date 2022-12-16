Mona Hardin has been asking since 2019 how and why her son died after pleading for mercy from a group of Louisiana State Troopers who detained and beat him bloody along a dark Union Parish roadway after a high-speed chase.
Body camera video published last year showed troopers choking the unarmed Black man, stunning him, and forcing him prone onto his belly after a crash — a time when officers are typically expected to render medical aid. Yet months would pass without any criminal penalty for lawmen present that night.
That changed Thursday when a state grand jury meeting at Farmerville handed up an indictment listing charges against four state troopers and one sheriff’s deputy present. The document accuses them of crimes ranging from negligent homicide to obstruction of justice in the death of Ronald Greene, Hardin’s then-49-year-old son.
“These are badged officials who take it upon themselves to be judge, jury and executioner,” Hardin said following the decision.
Civil rights groups and members of Greene’s family said they were grateful for the measure of justice following more than three years of waiting, though they had hoped for something stronger.
The grand jury charged Master Trooper Kory York with one count of negligent homicide and 10 counts of malfeasance. Three other troopers and a Union Parish sheriff's deputy were charged with malfeasance and obstruction of justice. Each count is punishable by up to 5 years in prison.
The charges reflect a sea change in American society that emerged after highly publicized deaths of Black people in police custody in recent years, said David Harris, a law professor at the University of Pittsburgh. He said prosecutors grew more willing to pursue charges against police due in part to heightened visibility of the social media era. But such indictments — and more so convictions — are still anomalies, he said.
“It’s unusual enough to have police officers indicted, and even more so for a homicide crime. That just usually doesn’t happen,” Harris said. “In point of fact, police have the right to use force and even deadly force when it is necessary and reasonably called for to carry out their work.”
Over 3 years pass before charges filed
Greene's beating was one of several alleged uses of excessive force by state troopers against Black motorists in north Louisiana, which together spurred a federal civil rights probe. Greene died early May 10, 2019, after troopers chased him from Monroe into West Monroe and then north into Union Parish, until his rental car crashed.
Troopers Dakota DeMoss and Christopher Hollingsworth approached first, and Greene showed his hands as Hollingsworth stunned him. Additional tasing followed, then other troopers and a Union Parish deputy arrived. Body camera footage shows York forcing Greene to stay prone on his belly and then dragging him by his leg shackles. State Police gave York a 50-hour suspension.
Details emerged after the family filed a federal lawsuit alleging the troopers used too much force on Greene — Hardin has said she was first told Greene died because of the crash.
A recording obtained by The Associated Press captured Hollingsworth, after the incident, telling a friend that he had "beat the ever-living f--k" out of Greene. Hollingsworth died in a single-car wreck shortly after learning he would be fired for his role in Greene's death.
And the death engulfed the Louisiana State Police in scandal amid allegations that the ranking trooper at the scene, Lt. John Clary, withheld body cam footage from investigators, and that the agency's leadership tried to whitewash the matter.
The indictment
The indictment gives few details about what happened, listing only an accusation that York "negligently killed Ronald Greene." York and the others also are accused of either failing to perform duties lawfully required of them, or took steps to obstruct investigators. York intended to post a $60,000 property bond Friday or early next week and won’t be jailed, said his attorney, Mike Small. York faces up to 55 years behind bars on all 11 counts.
“Assuming this case ever goes to trial I’m convinced that a fair-minded jury in Union Parish will find Trooper York not guilty of all charges,” Small said in a statement. “There will be no plea bargaining.”
Alongside York from the State Police, Clary faces a count each of malfeasance and obstruction, together punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment. DeMoss and Retired Capt. John Peters, a former Troop F commander, are each accused of a single count of obstruction punishable by a maximum of five years. And Union Parish Deputy Chris Harpin was charged with three counts of malfeasance in office, together punishable by up to 15 years.
Eugene Cicardo Jr., Harpin’s attorney, said he didn’t know what his client did to warrant the charges. “They haven’t told us that. That’s the amazing thing,” Cicardo said.
A report from State Police investigators says Harpin was involved in an interaction with York at the scene of Greene’s beating. Body camera video that Clary, the ranking officer at the scene, was accused of withholding shows Harpin hand York an object and then what appeared to be gloves, former LSP detective Albert Paxton wrote. Harpin, York and Hollingsworth were all standing over Greene’s body.
In Clary’s body camera video, Harpin can be heard telling Greene, “Yeah, that sh*t hurts, doesn’t it?”
“Lord Jesus!” Greene screams, according to investigators, who suspected that Hollingsworth or others used pepper spray on Greene after he was beaten, shackled and prone.
But Cicardo described Harpin as a bit player at the scene of Greene’s assault, there to assist at the request of State Police after the crash.
“He was the one that called the ambulance. He’s the one that called the fire department. He’s the one that called the medics. He was there to assist. It was a State Police scene,” Cicardo said. “Mr. Greene was on the ground out of his vehicle by the time Deputy Harpin arrived.”
Investigators who led a State Police probe into the fatal encounter have accused Peters of pushing them to bury evidence in the case. The indictment dates Peters’ alleged obstruction to May 16 or May 17, 2019 — a week after the crash.
Clary did not return a text message this week. Attorneys for DeMoss and Peters could not be reached.
Officials, civil rights leaders react
Gov. John Bel Edwards — who has faced sharp criticism from state lawmakers and Greene's family over the state's handling of the case — on Friday said he hopes that the grand jury decision brings a measure of peace to Greene’s family. He reiterated that he believes the cops’ actions shown in body camera video were criminal.
“Justice must prevail,” he said in a statement. “Mr. Greene’s family deserves nothing less.”
The ACLU of Louisiana, the Baton Rouge branch of the NAACP and Ron Haley, the Greene family’s attorney, all said they had held out hope for harsher charges.
“While we recognize the importance of some criminal charges being filed, those announced … are insufficient,” Alanah Odoms, the ACLU of Louisiana’s executive director, said in a statement.
If and when the five troopers' cases go to trial, the racial makeup of any juries convened will play a role in the trials' outcomes, said Harris, the University of Pittsburgh professor. Union Parish is about 24% Black and over 70% White.
"The bottom line is race is already an issue in the case," he said. "If people of color are not on the jury or are seen as excluded by one side or the other, I would expect the public to notice that."
Haley said the family will continue to push for charges against high-ranking State Police officials who face accusations of a wide-ranging coverup in the years after Greene's death, including allegations that officials ordered the wiping of their phones and discouraged investigators from probing the encounter.
“I’m really disappointed in the outcome being that my brother was murdered,” said Greene’s sister, Dinelle Hardin. “You guys saw it for yourselves — he was murdered.”