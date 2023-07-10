The police chief of Grayson, a village in Caldwell Parish, took money seized in narcotics investigations, was found with drugs confiscated in other cases and stole a family's COVID stimulus money, leaving them homeless, the Louisiana Attorney General's office said in a news release Monday.
Mitch Bratton was convicted of malfeasance in office, felony theft and possession of controlled dangerous substances, the release said. He had recently been reelected, the office said.
Bratton was personally responsible for more than $10,000 in narcotics funds that went missing between 2016 and 2019, the release said.
During a search of his vehicle, State Police found Xanax and Suboxone loose inside, the AG's office said; it was evidence from other drug cases that had not been documented.
The theft charges come from Bratton taking COVID stimulus money from a mother and son that was set aside for home expenses, the release said. Without the money, the family was unable to pay its bills and is now homeless.
A jury handed down the guilty verdict after a two-week trial, the release said. Bratton is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 19; he faces up to five years in prison for each count, the AG's office said.