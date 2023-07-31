For its first 17 years, a state registry to track people found guilty of violence against peace officers had only 10 names because multiple state agencies did not implement processes to ensure the registry included the names of all applicable offenders until late last year, a state audit found.
But with changes already made, and more possibly to come, the registry has grown to 144 registrants in 44 parishes across the state.
Released Monday, the report by Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack reviewed state and local agencies’ implementation of the Violence Against Peace Officers (VAPO) registry, which was introduced by the legislature in 2005 and requires anyone who commits violence against a peace officer — a term that generally refers to state and local law enforcement officers across different agencies — be added to the registry for 10 years.
In 2019, the registry was expanded to include people convicted of terrorism-related offenses.
Under the law, State Police are required to establish and maintain a central registry of VAPO offenders, provide their information to all Louisiana law enforcement agencies who request it, establish an alert flag on offenders’ criminal history records and mail a verification form to the offender on the anniversary date of that person’s initial registration.
The DOC is supposed to inform offenders of their duty to register and transmit their information to State Police within five days to be included on the registry, while local law enforcement agencies are required to record VAPO offenders’ fingerprints when they register and forward their information within the same time frame to State Police.
Although the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association told auditors it had advised sheriff’s offices around the state of changes to the VAPO legislation in August 2019, the report says many of those agencies told auditors they were not aware of the registry initially and “only began complying with the VAPO statutes in the fall of 2022 after being contacted by LSP or DOC.” Police departments whom auditors spoke to were unaware of the registry completely.
The report goes on to say that even though the law went into effect in June 2005, and State Police developed internal procedures to maintain the registry five years later, the agency did not implement a formal process for, or proactively work with, state and local entities to submit offenders’ information until September 2022.
Because of this, the registry included the names of only 10 people until August that same year.
In a July 7 letter responding to the audit report, DOC representatives said the agency faced "several challenges" in identifying VAPO offenders who should be added to the registry. They noted the system DOC uses is not user-friendly, so the staff had to manually determine which offenders had convictions for VAPO-related offenses by individually reviewing each offender’s records.
The department told auditors the process was difficult and time-consuming. To remedy the issue, DOC and other stakeholders suggested that an individual’s VAPO status be determined and documented using a check box at the time of their sentencing in order to make the process more efficient, similar to the process currently used to identify sex offenders.
Auditors flagged the recommendation in the report as a “matter for legislative consideration.”
Since September 2022, the department said, DOC staff have used the agency’s system that tracks incarcerated individuals to review offender data from the last decade and identify VAPO offenders to submit to State Police for the registry.
In their letter response dated July 10, representatives for State Police said the agency agreed with the report's findings, adding that the agency is "working diligently with the Department of Corrections and sheriff's departments across the state to ensure that the registry is as accurate as possible under the current law."
State Police also asked the Louisiana Legislature to consider the DOC's suggestion of including the requirement of registration during sentencing.
"This would immediately, upon sentencing, inform the offender of his/her registration obligation and would also ensure these offenders will not slip through the cracks," the agency said.
The audit report says that since earlier this year, State Police has begun manually entering registered VAPO offenders’ information into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) Violent Persons File, which delivers an alert message to law enforcement officers any time they run an individual’s name through a system that queries against the NCIC files.