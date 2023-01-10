Video released Tuesday by Louisiana State Police shows a chaotic scene where a man accused of toting $2.5 million worth of cocaine begged for death from troopers detaining him beside Interstate 10 last month.
"Please kill me," the man said in the moments before troopers opened fire, according to the newly released video captured from troopers' body-worn and dashboard cameras.
The man, identified by State Police as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro, of Spring, Texas, was shot dead on the raised highway's eastbound side near the Washington Street exit on Dec. 8, the agency has said. No officers were injured in the incident.
Approximately 16 minutes of video edited and released by State Police on Tuesday show a trooper attempting to detain Reza-Navarro in West Baton Rouge around 10 p.m.
The footage later shows troopers detaining the man near the I-10/Interstate 110 split. Reza-Navarro, standing several yards away from the troopers on the raised interstate, repeatedly asked them to shoot him, the video shows, and walked toward them with his hands behind his back.
"Don't do this," one of the troopers responded.
As he continues to approach the troopers with his hands behind his back, one trooper fires his service weapon, the video shows, but appears to miss Reza-Navarro. After pausing for a moment, Reza-Navarro appears to raise his left hand towards the troopers, prompting a second gunshot from the same trooper, according to a State Police statement.
Reza-Navarro falls to the ground, the video shows. Troopers proceed to handcuff him and call for medical aid, according to the footage.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.