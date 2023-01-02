Louisiana's crime gun pipeline: How firearms flow to and from Texas, Mississippi, elsewhere

When it comes to guns connected to crimes, Louisiana supplies more to Texas than the other way around — despite a sevenfold difference in population between the Lone Star and Bayou states, federal data suggests.
And Mississippi funnels more to Louisiana than vice versa, even though it has half the people.
Statistics from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives show that 2,158 firearms seized in 2021 during criminal investigations – dubbed “crime guns” – were originally bought in Louisiana but wound up in other states. And of the 13,823 crime guns taken off the streets in Louisiana, more than 1,800 came from elsewhere.
It's likely that significantly more guns flow between states, but many are never confiscated or, if they are, are not traced, experts say.
What drives the flow of guns?
“It’s economics,” said Joseph Vince, a criminology professor at Maryland’s Mount St. Mary’s University and former ATF agent who has spent his career interpreting crime gun data.
Vince says the primary reason for trafficking weapons both in and out of state comes down to money: Where can someone make the most profit from selling a weapon? Usually, it helps to purchase or steal the gun from markets where firearms are easier to find.
Louisiana is one of those places. A long-term study by the RAND Corporation, a nonprofit research institution, found that about 48% of Louisiana adults lived in a household with a firearm between 2007 and 2016. The national average was 32%.
Another factor: local law enforcement agencies say they’ve seen a dramatic rise in recent years in the number of stolen firearms, which increases the potential supply of crime guns.
In Baton Rouge alone, authorities reported seizing more than 1,500 guns within city limits since the start of the year, which Lt. Lorenzo Coleman, who oversees BRPD’s Street Crimes Unit, called a substantial increase from previous years. He estimated that about a quarter to a third of those guns were stolen.
Coleman said the increase in thefts has fueled an underground market that endangers local communities. When a stolen gun is used in a shooting, he explained, it’s much harder for investigators to track it back to the shooter because tracing the weapon tells them who it was stolen from, not who actually fired it.
The thefts are happening at an "alarming rate,” he said.
Where the guns come from, where the guns go
ATF data show that most crime guns recovered throughout the U.S. are from in-state purchases. But thousands flow between states too.
Based on ATF data, Texas and Mississippi were Louisiana’s top out-of-state suppliers last year, with 724 and 384 guns from those states recovered, respectively. They were followed by Alabama (128), Georgia (122) and Florida (93).
States where Louisiana was a top-15 supplier included Texas (1,084), Mississippi (164), Alabama (62), Arkansas (32), Colorado (35), Maine (2), New Hampshire (3), Oklahoma (32), Tennessee (64) and Washington (16).
“Again, it has to be economics. Where can someone go and purchase a firearm at a lesser price?” Vince said. “It comes down to the relationship one state has to another because of migration or because of jobs.”
Kurt Thielhorn, Special Agent in Charge at ATF’s New Orleans field division, which oversees Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas, gave one example: after Hurricane Katrina, Louisiana residents moved to Texas in droves, bringing their guns with them. Even after Katrina, thousands of Louisiana residents have moved to Texas over the years.
“Lots of guns were taken legally by people when they relocated,” he said. “Then they may have sold them.”
The straw purchasing problem
Gun thefts and shifting population aren't the only explanations for the flow of crime guns, experts say. Many are bought using a method known as “straw purchasing” — when a person buys a firearm for someone else who is prohibited by law from buying one or who does not want their name to be traced back to the transaction, Thielhorn explained.
“Straw purchasing is a huge problem,” he said.
While most guns bought through straw purchases in Louisiana end up staying in Louisiana, he noted that a percentage of guns make their way to other states, most of them to neighboring southern states.
However, data show that a smaller number of guns make their way up north. The money for firearms in northern states, which generally have stricter gun laws, can be especially lucrative, bringing in several hundred dollars per gun, Thielhorn said.
To curb the straw purchasing problem, Vince argues that states will need to take a harder stance on weapons traffickers by enacting stronger laws and enforcing existing legislation.
“Until we get together and say ‘we’ve got to stop this’ and keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them, we’re going to continue to have this problem,” he said. “And it’s only going to get worse."
Holes in the data
The ATF’s numbers might not show the full picture.
Only 30% of Louisiana’s local law enforcement agencies have voluntarily chosen to participate in the ATF’s firearm tracing program, eTrace. In Mississippi, the number is just over half, making it difficult to get a sense of just how prevalent the issue of gun trafficking really is.
“We can’t get an accurate number with only 30%,” Thielhorn said.
The ATF’s Dallas field division did not respond to a request for how many Texas law enforcement agencies participate in the program.
There is one silver lining: Most of Louisiana’s major law enforcement agencies use the system, Thielhorn noted, including the Baton Rouge and New Orleans police departments, as well as Louisiana State Police.
Captain Justin Payer, with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff larceny division, said the eTrace system frequently helps his department reunite gun owners with their lost or stolen weapons.
“A lot of times what we’re finding after we get the guns off people we arrest, when we do the trace and make contact with the [owners], we find out they did report the gun stolen, they just didn’t know the serial number at the time they reported it, so it wasn’t showing as stolen when we took that person into custody,” he said.
In St. James Parish, Sheriff Willy Martin said his department has long relied on the program to solve homicides and other violent crimes that occur within his jurisdiction.
For a relatively small parish that has, according to Martin, seen a rise in gun violence over the last two years, he added that knowing the history of a weapon provides detectives with important context that sometimes helps them connect the dots to other crimes.
“To me, it’s a valuable resource,” Martin said. “I can’t see us not tracing a gun when we get it.”
Reasons vary as to why some departments don't participate. Sometimes, Thielhorn said, it simply comes down to personal or political beliefs. Other times, a department may not have the manpower needed to do the extra work.
"It takes a little bit of time to do, and if you're a smaller department, it's just one more piece of administrative paperwork," he said.
According to the ATF's national headquarters, about 9,100 state, local and other enforcement agencies nationwide participate in the program, though a state-by-state breakdown was not available.
Experts who study gun violence have also largely spoken to the benefits of tracking crime gun data.
In 2014, the University of Chicago Crime Lab analyzed a report by the Chicago Police Department that used ATF data to map the flow of guns into the city (which has no licensed gun stores within its limits) and detail the initial source of firearms recovered at crime scenes.
Among its findings, the report revealed that many of Chicago’s crime guns were first purchased in the far more gun-friendly state of Indiana. The discovery was a factor in Illinois’ subsequent decision to focus on anti-trafficking initiatives to reduce the flow of firearms from the source, said Roseanna Ander, the lab’s founding director.
“I think it’s important, just in terms of transparency, for the public and the media to know,” Ander said. “Gun violence is a very serious problem in our city and in our country, and to have so much of the information be opaque seems inherently problematic.”
Despite the lack of comprehensive data, Thielhorn said the number of law enforcement agencies that voluntarily participate in eTracing has gone up in recent years as the agency continues to educate law enforcement on the program.
“The largest departments in the country are all in. They want to use tracing. They see it as a good tool to have in the toolbox,” he said. “Other places are more reluctant.”