More than a year after he was granted parole nearly six decades into a life sentence at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, Henry Montgomery is settling into a life he never imagined he would have.
Convicted at age 17 in the killing of East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Hurt, Montgomery was sentenced in 1963 to life without the possibility of parole. But in 2016, his case made headlines again when it played a central role in a landmark ruling on juvenile sentences, in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that youth offenders could not be sentenced to mandatory life without parole, even in prior cases.
In 2021, he walked free, the board that granted him parole citing his clean prison record and heavy involvement in numerous rehabilitation programs.
These days, when he’s not traveling throughout Louisiana and neighboring states speaking to at-risk youth, Montgomery, now 76, spends his days quietly: Going to appointments, shopping and learning to navigate a world that looks drastically different to the one he left behind more than half-a-century ago.
Some say Montgomery's life outside of prison exemplifies how the state is giving more people an opportunity for redemption, especially young offenders. Louisiana's incarceration rates, which have long been the highest in the nation, have steadily declined after Gov. John Bel Edwards and the state legislature passed a sweeping series of bipartisan criminal justice reform bills in 2017.
“I see people like Henry who have come home and been able to show people on the inside that there is a pathway to change your life and be a productive member of your community,” said Andrew Hundley, executive director of the Louisiana Parole Project, a nonprofit that provides resources to people who were sentenced to prison as juveniles. “It’s an opportunity to prove you’re better than the worst mistake you’ve ever made.”
Still, some state lawmakers and candidates for governor say Louisiana went too far, proposing more laws imposing harsher sentences for people convicted of certain crimes. And many who work with the families of victims say the changes have left some loved ones frustrated.
"There’s confusion because what they were told at the time of sentencing isn’t what they’re facing years later,” said Julie Collura, an independent contractor who serves as the social services director for the Louisiana Victim Outreach program. "A lot just don’t understand why this is happening: ‘Why am I having to go through this again?"
Yet Dr. Christian Bolden, a criminologist and professor at Loyola University at New Orleans, called the reforms a “major crack” in the state’s system of mass incarceration, saying he believes the attempt to overhaul Louisiana’s criminal justice system is indicative of a cultural shift in desires to find alternatives to imprisonment. A recent poll found that, even as voters named crime as their number one issue, most also supported the aims of recent criminal justice reforms.
"It’s not like the floodgates are open and everyone’s being released," Bolden said. "I think they’re being very careful about looking at people and what they’ve done."
'He still remained hopeful and positive'
Since his release, Montgomery has formed a close bond with Lloyd Jarrow, a reentry specialist with the Parole Project assigned to help with his transition — and who also happens to be one of the many "juvenile lifers" granted parole.
Even though Montgomery's case cleared the way for those like Jarrow to be paroled, Montgomery wasn't released until years later because his first request in 2019 was denied.
“A lot of guys were going home based off Henry’s [Supreme Court] decision, but he still wasn’t getting out,” said Jarrow, who was granted parole in 2021. “That was the most profound part as a kid looking up to Henry. Even though he was denied [parole], he still remained hopeful and positive.”
Supporters like Jarrow and Hundley say that the sense of hope provided by increased access to parole has improved morale behind bars while discouraging violent incidents and coaxing inmates to participate in education and rehabilitation programs.
Tim Hooper, who has served as warden of the state penitentiary since 2021, and who arrived at Angola following a 30-year career at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, agrees. Of the people who served 20 years in prison and have now been released, only one has come back in the last five years, Hooper said.
“We’ve got to continue to have people go home to be able to see this working,” he said.
According to data provided by the Department of Corrections, the number of instances of inmate-on-inmate violence at the prison has decreased steadily, dwindling from five to seven per year between 2018 and 2020 to two or less every year since 2019.
Hooper added that more and more people are signing up for a growing number of programs at the prison, many looking to learn a trade or receive a high school or college diploma.
The Parole Project's Hundley said Montgomery’s story is proof that people convicted of serious crimes as teens are capable of rehabilitation.
Following the Supreme Court's decision, more than 2,000 people who were once sentenced to life in prison as juveniles are now home nationwide. Since the Parole Project opened its doors in 2016, Hundley — who was one of the first juvenile lifers to be released in the wake of the decision — said the recidivism rate of the 354 offenders who have entered the program hovers around 1%.
Jarrow, who was sentenced to life without parole in 1994 at age 17 for his role in the murder of a fellow high school student, said the reality of their crimes still looms heavy on the minds of many now-grown juvenile offenders.
“It’s very important for us to communicate the fact that we do see the damage that we have left on families and our communities,” he said. “Our greatest goal every day is to work to become better people.”
Those left behind
For families of victims, there's no easy solution.
When Montgomery shot and killed Hurt with a .22-caliber pistol that November day, he left three children, Michael Francis, 11, Becky Jo, 8, and Linda Ann, 6, fatherless.
During his parole hearing, Montgomery expressed remorse for his actions, telling Hurt’s surviving family he was sorry.
“I’m going to deal with this all my life, for the rest of my life,” he said.
But some members of Hurt's family opposed his parole.
Linda Hurt told the board her family was appalled to learn of the Parole Project’s intention to move Montgomery to East Baton Rouge Parish, where most of her father's remaining relatives still lived.
“I was raised to believe that if you make a mistake, you suffer the consequences,” she told the parole board at the time. “He made a decision at 17 years old. You know right from wrong at 17 years old.”
Collura, the victims' services director, said she's worked with several families directly impacted by the ruling that freed Montgomery. She said many of her clients feel “a lot of anger and a lot of sadness” when they learn an offender who was previously sentenced to life without parole will now be eligible for release.
There’s no ‘one size fits all’ solution when it comes to finding justice for families, explained Francis Abbott, executive director for the state’s Board of Pardons and Parole.
Each case is unique, he said, and the way victims, survivors and their families process their trauma varies.
“In some cases, the victim [or] family has been keeping up with the offender during their incarceration, so they’re a bit more aware of the possibility of an offender applying for a commutation or being eligible for release on parole,” Abbott said. “In other cases, once the trial and sentencing were finished, they put the case out of sight, out of mind.”
He added: “For those individuals, the notification of a parole hearing can come as a shock and bring up many different feelings.”
For Bolden, getting help for victims is a different issue than handing someone a lifelong prison sentence.
“One of the biggest critiques people have is ‘what about the victims?’ But the fact of the matter is our system now doesn’t help victims, either,” he said. “All it does is give retribution.”
Political football
Some lawmakers are attempting to reintroduce tough-on-crime bills that many criminal justice reform advocates say threaten to undo progress made by the 2017 reforms.
Several bills are currently making their way through the legislature that, if passed, would increase sentence lengths, reduce opportunities for parole and create harsher penalties for those convicted of certain nonviolent crimes.
One, House Bill 188, proposed by Rep. Larry Frieman, R-Abita Springs, would give judges more room to hand down sentences with limited parole eligibility for offenders determined to be dangerous.
Frieman said the bill, which passed on a 65 to 35 vote, is necessary to address the state's "out-of-control crime."
Other proposed legislation aimed at reinstating harsher penalties for offenders include House Bill 321, which would make juvenile criminal records publicly accessible in three of Louisiana's most populated, majority-Black parishes as part of a pilot program that could potentially be rolled out throughout the state; and House Bill 65, which would designate the crime of burglary of an inhabited dwelling as a crime of violence, which means stiffer penalties.
The former has been backed by Republican Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Jeff Landry. Both bills, proposed by Rep. Debbie Villio, R-Kenner, passed the House and now advance to the Senate.
Hundley said he worries resorting back to criminal justice measures that lean heavily in favor of incarceration will ultimately cause more harm than good.
"It's really easy for someone who doesn't believe in what we do to say, 'we did these reforms and now crime's up, so those things must correlate,'" he said. "But these are issues we can't incarcerate our way out of."