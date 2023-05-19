A man was killed inside the parking garage of a Highland Road apartment complex just off LSU's campus on the night before graduation, Baton Rouge Police said, the latest shooting to spur campus emergency alerts and raise alarm among students.
Spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the body of 28-year-old Davanta Matthews was discovered with "an apparent gunshot wound" on the second floor of the parking garage, located in the 3000 block of Highland.
Police were still working to determine a suspect and motive, McKneely said.
In a statement Friday morning, a university spokesperson said the shooting had "no connection" to the school "other than proximity to campus." Still, it prompted LSU to send out late-night text alerts warning students to avoid the area.
When she got the alert — on the night before her college graduation Friday — LSU senior Sophia Lingo wasn't surprised.
"I feel like it's really becoming a regular thing around Baton Rouge and around campus," she said. "So when I see alerts like that, it honestly feels like a regular thing now, it's not even like it takes you by surprise."
Lingo said emergency alerts like the one Friday are starting to seem routine.
"It's just like, what other LSUPD alert are we getting now?" she said. "To be perfectly honest, it's like 'don't come to this area' and 'take cover' and we just say 'okay' and that's just kind of what it is."
Another LSU senior, psychology major Nya Puckett, said she's starting to get inured to the alerts.
"They kind of happen more than you want them to and they always give me a little bit of anxiety just because I go here," she said. "I'm working and so even when I'm not in classes in stuff, I'm on campus and so I feel kind of desensitized to it just because I don't live up here."
Puckett said she feels especially vulnerable at night after hearing about crime near campus.
"That stuff usually happens at night around the residential areas, but still, when I'm up here I kind of don't want to be here at night," she said.
The number of homicides has declined in Baton Rouge over the past year and a half or so from a record high in 2021. But there have been several high-profile crimes on or near campus, or involving LSU students, during the 2022-2023 academic year.
Last month, two LSU students were arrested and one of them was wounded after a shootout in the often-busy parking lot of the Nicholson Gateway Apartments, which are part of the university's on-campus housing, police said.
On Jan. 15, LSU student Madison Brooks was raped and fatally hit by a car after a night out in Tigerland, leading to a campus-wide outcry over sexual assaults in and around campus. And the death of LSU senior Allison Rice, who was shot to death inside her car on Government Street on Sept. 16, caused a city-wide uproar.
LSU has made an effort to improve campus safety through the school year.
As part of a state-funded lighting program, new lights have already been installed in the parking lots across South Quad Drive from the E.J. Ourso College of Business and the engineering school at Patrick F. Taylor Hall. And more are in the works for "high-density areas."
LSUPD also recently hired a five-person team of safety officers that will patrol campus at night, focusing particularly on on-campus residential areas and parking lots.
Puckett said that though LSU does send out a follow up alert to let students know campus is safe again, the news still sometimes leaves her shaken.
"I feel bad because I obviously want everyone to be safe and they do send a text that says everything is fine, which lets me know that they checked on it and stuff," she said. "But yeah, it's bad sometimes."
The Baton Rouge Police Department urged anyone with information about Thursday's shooting to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.