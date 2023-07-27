Leaked details regarding DNA evidence recovered in the Madison Brooks case have prompted prosecutors to seek an order barring the release of more information and for the NAACP to call for charges against the four defendants to be dropped.
Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU sophomore, was fatally hit by a vehicle in January. Before her death, she was raped in a car after a night of drinking at the now-closed Reggie's bar in Tigerland, prosecutors say.
Four people were arrested in the case: Kaivon Washington and an unnamed 17-year-old, who are accused of raping Brooks, and Casen Carver and Everette Lee, who are accused of sitting in the front seat while the rape occurred.
On Wednesday, television station WBRZ published a story citing documents that say an autopsy for Brooks found no DNA from the suspects internally, though there was unspecified genetic material from one of the suspects on her genital area. The autopsy also noted abrasions and bruising that were “highly suspicious for a sexual assault,” the report said.
In response to the information being made public, District Attorney Hillar Moore said his office will ask a judge to bar the disclosure of any more evidence given by prosecutors to the defense to anyone not involved in the case.
Moore said the move is necessary to protect the integrity of the high-profile investigation.
“It’s going to skew people’s opinion when you only get piecemeal pieces of evidence,” he said. “That’s the issue.”
It's not clear who provided the documents, but the district attorney said in a statement Wednesday that the items of discovery were only given to three law offices representing the defendants.
He added that the source "will be obvious."
"We have never provided any discovery to the media and we will continue to not try this case in the media but in the court in the best interest of all parties involved," he said.
In a statement issued Thursday, Eugene Collins, president of the Baton Rouge chapter of the NAACP, said the information about the DNA evidence should lead Moore to drop the case.
"In any standard scenario, this level of reasonable doubt would lead to the dismissal of charges," Collins said. "However, the DA appears intent on pressing forward."
Collins questioned the "substantial investment of resources, time and public sentiment" in the prosecution for the case.
"Is the insistence on prosecution a response to societal pressure from covert racial hostility by some? After all, three of four of the accused are three young Black men who interacted with a young White woman," the statement said.
Moore declined to respond to Collins' letter. But he argued the lack of DNA does not prove a rape did not occur.
“Several of them said, ‘yes, I had sex with her,’” Moore said. “It’s kind of disturbing to us that [someone] would do this intentionally, just release what they want to release and not everything.”
According to arrest affidavits, Carver, who was in the front seat of the vehicle the night Brooks died, told deputies he felt uncomfortable with the sex happening in the back seat and "hated it." When asked if Brooks was too impaired to consent to sex, Carver responded, "I guess."
Washington's attorney, Ron Haley, has said publicly that his client obtained consent before having sex with Brooks.
On Thursday, Haley said he did not support the district attorney’s motion for a protective order barring the public release of evidence, saying more transparency is needed in the heavily publicized case.
“Most of the community is aware of the Madison Brooks case, and most of the community have formulated opinions based on incomplete evidence,” he said.
Kevin Boshea, a defense attorney who spent 10 years handling sexual assault cases with the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office, said the autopsy’s findings are not necessarily indicative of a fatally flawed case.
“The fact that there’s no DNA doesn’t mean there wasn’t a rape,” Boshea said.
There are a number of reasons why genetic material might not be found on certain parts of a victim’s body, he said, including time and environmental factors that could cause the DNA to degrade before it’s recovered, or if the evidence was improperly collected.
According to authorities, Brooks met the four defendants during a night out at Reggie's and asked them for a ride home. Prosecutors allege she was then raped in the car and left in a subdivision; she was later struck by a vehicle on nearby Burbank Drive.
She died hours later at a hospital.
At the time of her death, sheriff's deputies reported that Brooks' blood alcohol content was .319 when she was admitted to the hospital; according to WBRZ, lab results found her blood-alcohol reading was .282 at the time of the autopsy. The legal limit for driving is .08.
Legal experts have said the level of intoxication is legally important because it could help establish whether Brooks was capable of consenting to sex, a key factor in rape prosecutions.
Kaivon Washington, one of the two accused of raping Brooks, has since been accused of two other rapes, a second in East Baton Rouge Parish and one in Livingston Parish.