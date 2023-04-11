An Independence man accused of eight counts in a sweeping child sex abuse case in Livingston Parish has been released on bond, prompting lawmakers to release a statement expressing their concerns.
John Mack, 77, was indicted last February on three counts of first-degree rape, three counts of sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, court records show. He sexually assaulted two underage victims between October 2011 and October 2015, according to the indictment.
State Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, released a statement Tuesday evening on behalf of the Select Committee on Women and Children, which she chairs. The statement expresses concern about Mack's release on a $250,000 bond.
“Because the committee has held several hearings regarding the particulars with this case and concerns that arose with the Department of Children and Family Services, we want to ensure the proper safeguards are put in place to protect the victims and their families,” Barrow said.
Livingston Parish court records indicate there are three temporary restraining orders in place against Mack as a condition of his release. He is also required to wear an ankle monitor and abide by a strict curfew, according to court filings.
DCFS has faced scrutiny from state lawmakers amid allegations it had repeatedly failed to protect the two victims in the Livingston Parish case. John Mack, whose politically connected relatives include state Rep. Sherman Mack and his brother, Livingston Parish Councilman Shane Mack, was arrested in 2021. That was two years after DCFS investigators had validated child sex abuse allegations against him, but otherwise took little action.
The State Attorney General's Office is prosecuting the case after 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux recused himself due to what he called "the politically sensitive nature of the case."