A man taken into custody Tuesday in the suspected shaking death of his infant son was arrested earlier this year on separate charges of battery of a dating partner and child endangerment, court records show.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to the home of Luciano Livious in February in response to a domestic disturbance.
When they arrived, they spoke with a woman who told them she had gone to Livious's house with the pair's then-three-month-old baby and asked Livious a question, to which he responded by yelling at the woman and throwing her phone on the floor, the affidavit said.
While she was still holding the baby, the woman told authorities that Livious began to choke her until his mother came into the room and yelled at Livious to let the woman go.
Police noted the woman's shirt was wrinkled and that her neck was red, the affidavit said.
Livious's mother also told police that she had seen the woman and her son "tussling."
Livious was arrested but later released on $1,000 bail with the conditions that he sign up with Homebound monitoring for seven months and complete a 26-week domestic violence order of protection.
He was arrested again this week, days after his six-month-old son was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for an unspecified injury. The boy died Monday from what a police spokesman said "appeared to be non-accidental trauma."
The spokesman added that detectives believe the child, whose name was not released, died from shaken baby syndrome.
He was booked again into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and cruelty to a juvenile.
