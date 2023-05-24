A man has been arrested, accused of taking a woman home from Fred's bar in Tigerland and raping her as she slept, police documents say.
The case is the latest in a growing number of complaints about LSU's Tigerland area, which has been under intense scrutiny in recent years following an uptick in gun violence and numerous reported instances of sexual assault.
According to an affidavit, a woman told investigators she and her friends were at Fred's the night of April 1 when she met a man, identified by Baton Rouge police as Andrew Lee, and talked to him throughout the night.
The woman told police she consumed "multiple alcoholic beverages" before leaving with Lee around 2 a.m., the document says. The next memory she had was waking up in Lee's bed as he was attempting to rape her.
The woman told police she had no memory of arriving at Lee's home at a student housing complex near River Road and Brightside Drive, according to the document.
When she confronted him about what had happened the night before, Lee told her "she was acting crazy and he didn't know what she was talking about," the affidavit says.
The victim gave police Lee's phone number. She later identified him in a six-person photographic lineup.
Lee, 25, declined to make a statement during his interview with police. He was taken into custody Monday.
It's at least the second reported rape to occur this year after a night of drinking in the Baton Rouge neighborhood known for its popular student nightlife scene.
In January, three men and a 17-year-old were arrested, accused of third-degree rape and related charges in the assault of 19-year-old LSU sophomore Madison Brooks, who had asked the men to bring her home following a night of drinking at Reggie's Bar in Tigerland, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies said.
The group would later tell investigators they dropped Brooks off in a subdivision because she was unable to tell them where she lived. She was hit by a car on Burbank Drive and died at a hospital.
Last month, Reggie's owner Darin Adams accepted a settlement that effectively closed the business for good while barring Adams from ever operating a business in Louisiana that sells alcohol or tobacco.
According to an ATC notice of suspension, the bar — which had issued Brooks an over-21 wristband despite the fact she was underage — was charged with 28 violations of state liquor laws, including 24 counts of selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21. It was also revealed that Brooks was served several alcoholic beverages, despite being visibly intoxicated.
Fred's later announced plans to expand into the former Reggie's location.