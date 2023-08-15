A Baton Rouge man was arrested Tuesday, accused of dumping the body of a someone who died of a drug overdose, leaving his whereabouts unknown for more than a year.
Devante Petties, 27, was last seen by his family in June 2022, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said. His remains were found in June off River Road in East Feliciana Parish.
On Tuesday, the East Feliciana Sheriff's deputies, with the assistance of the State Police Fugitive Task Force, arrested Kenneth Muse, 28, of Baton Rouge on counts of unlawful disposal of human remains and obstruction of justice for tampering with evidence.
Officers say Muse was an associate of Petties and was present when Petties was treated for an overdose the day before he disappeared. He has a family connection to the property where the body was found, Sheriff Jeff Travis said.
"Considering all the information collected, it is the investigators’ belief Petties likely succumbed to a drug overdose and his body was then disposed of by Muse," Travis said.
The Baton Rouge Police Department, the East Feliciana Coroner, the Louisiana State Police and the LSU FACES Lab assisted with the investigation.