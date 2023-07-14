A Livingston Parish jury found a man accused of sexually assaulting two underage girls guilty of numerous sex crimes, according to the clerk of court.
John Mack, of Independence, was indicted last year on three counts of first-degree rape, three counts of sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to court records. He is accused of sexually assaulting two underage victims between October 2011 and October 2015, the indictment shows.
Mack's case went to trial this week after a series of delays. The jury was selected Tuesday and the case closed Friday.
Jurors found him guilty on seven of the eight counts, said Jason Harris, Livingston Parish clerk of court. Mack was found not guilty on one charge of aggravated first-degree rape, Harris said.
“These are very difficult cases, but it is important, especially in cases like this, that you protect against false accusations of child abuse," said John McLindon, Mack's attorney. "We felt that it was important to present all the evidence to the jury and they heard all the evidence and they made their decision. That’s all you can do.”
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has faced intense scrutiny from state lawmakers amid allegations it had repeatedly failed to protect the two victims in the case. Mack was arrested in 2021, two years after DCFS investigators had validated child sex abuse allegations against him, but otherwise took little action.
Mack is related to state Rep. Sherman Mack and his brother, Livingston Parish Councilman Shane Mack. Both have said they are estranged from their uncle and have said he should pay for his crimes if found guilty.
After 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux recused himself due to what he called "the politically sensitive nature of the case," the State Attorney General's Office took over Mack's prosecution.
The investigation was launched in 2019 after New Orleans police received reports of a possible sexual assault in Livingston Parish, a sergeant with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office testified in court in 2021. The sergeant said Mack denied the allegations then and the investigation stalled for lack of evidence.
It was reopened in 2021 after a witness came forward and presented a corroborating account, according to the sergeant.
DCFS officials discussed the investigation during a juvenile court hearing in Jefferson Parish in late 2021 — including claims that Mack helped organize "sex parties," according to LaToyia Porter, an advocate for one of the victims.
Officials said the victim talked about adults dressing her up, putting bows in her hair and taking her to parties — where she was forced to perform sex acts with strange men.
In written statements provided to child services officials, the victim accused Mack of molesting her and her sister between the ages of 6 and 13. He forced the girls to perform various sex acts, she wrote. She said he also made them "have sex with other men and let them touch us and then he got paid."
Mack was released on bond in April, drawing condemnation from lawmakers. Court records indicate he had three temporary restraining orders in place against him as a condition of his release and was required to wear an ankle monitor, according to court filings.