The Baton Rouge man arrested in the death of his 6-month-old son admitted to shaking the boy in an attempt to stop him from crying, arrest documents show.
Luciano Livious was taken into custody Tuesday, one day after the infant died at a hospital from what a police spokesman described as "non-accidental trauma."
An affidavit for Livious says that on June 3, emergency responders were called to a home on Avenue L for an unresponsive infant.
According to the document, Livious told authorities that the child had been sleeping in a bed when he found him unresponsive.
The boy, who has not been publicly named, was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, where medical staff told police that he had signs of a brain bleed, as well as "other injuries consistent with Shaken baby Syndrome."
After the child's death two days later, an autopsy revealed that he had signs of blunt force trauma to the head and his death was ruled a homicide, the affidavit said.
Livious later admitted to police that he shook his son to make him stop crying.
He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and cruelty to a juvenile.
Court records show Livious was arrested earlier this year on counts of battery of a dating partner and child endangerment. He was released on $1,000 bail with the conditions that he sign up with Homebound monitoring for seven months and complete a 26-week domestic violence order of protection.