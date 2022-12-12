After a months-long investigation, a man was arrested Monday and accused of trying to set fire to the pickup truck of the restaurant manager who had fired him earlier that day, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
The incident happened about 10 p.m. on Sept. 12 in the parking lot of the Fiery Crab restaurant on Citiplace Court. Firefighters responded to a call there from the restaurant's general manager, who said he had noticed a small fire under his truck.
When he moved his truck, he found a broken glass bottle, with a wet rag in the neck of the bottle. Investigators learned that the manager had fired an employee, Jordan Koota, a few hours earlier and asked him to leave the property, according to the BRFD news release.
Investigators identified the bottle as a Molotov cocktail incendiary device.
With the help of the State Police Task Force, fire department investigators arrested Koota on Monday.
Koota, 26, of 16441 S. Harrell's Ferry Road, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of simple arson and simple criminal damage to property.