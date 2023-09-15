A Gonzales man was booked with attempted second-degree murder after driving his truck into a woman's home and through her bedroom wall, authorities said Friday.
Michael Ray Blair, 46, was located and arrested at a medical facility Sept. 11 after he crashed into the home on Muddy Creek Road in Prairieville shortly before 5 a.m. that morning and fled the scene on foot, Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre said Friday.
During their investigation, deputies learned that Blair and the victim were acquaintances. Officers corroborated the victim’s claim that Blair drove his truck through her bedroom wall with the intent to hurt her, Webre said in a press release.