A Denham Springs man was arrested, accused of vandalizing two school buses — including crashing one into a light pole — at an elementary school early Monday morning, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities arrested 26-year-old Abram R. Jones after an early morning incident at a school, said Sheriff Jason Ard.
Jones drove up to the locked gates at Southfork Elementary in a Dodge Charger between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday, Ard said.
He cut the lock, drove onto school property and then into a grassy area where his Charger got stuck.
Jones then walked to a nearby bus and caused about $1,500 worth of damage to the bus, Ard said. Details of how he damaged the bus were not immediately available.
He was able to start a different bus, which he drove into a light pole causing around $6,000 in damage, Ard said. Jones then fled the scene and was later identified and arrested Monday.
He was processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on one count each of unauthorized entry into a place of business, simple criminal damage to property, institutional vandalism and hit and run, and two counts each of theft of a motor vehicle.
Delia Taylor, Livingston Parish Public Schools spokesperson, said the buses were replaced Monday morning and routes were run as usual. The damaged buses are being repaired at the transportation office.