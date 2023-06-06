A man was arrested Tuesday over a video circulating online of a child smoking marijuana with him, according to Baton Rouge police.
Police said the video shows John Hall, 48, in a car handing a marijuana cigarette to a 5-year-old boy in the front passenger seat, who then smokes it. Police said the child was Hall's ex-girlfriend's grandson.
Hall was booked on contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile after police invited media to view his transfer to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
The boy was also involved in an accidental shooting that wounded him and a three-year-old child, according to officers.
Police said two children were brought to the hospital with wounds that doctors later determined to be gunshots. Investigators believe one of the children picked up a gun and fired it multiple times, causing their injuries. It was unknown how long the children had been wounded, though by the time they went to the hospital the wounds had already begun healing.
In the case of the accidental shooting, Desiree Felder, 26, was booked May 18 on counts of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and obstruction of justice. The children, Felder's son and nephew, were under her care at the time of the shooting, police said.