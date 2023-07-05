A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with the beating death of a woman earlier this week, Baton Rouge police said.
Cedrick Lang, 35, was arrested for his involvement in the death of 42-year-old Rachel Johnson, who was found dead Monday morning in her home at 10625 Florida Blvd., officers said.
An autopsy later confirmed the cause of death to be blunt force trauma, prompting a homicide investigation. According to police, an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Baton Rouge assisted with the investigation.
Lang was booked on second-degree murder, police said.
