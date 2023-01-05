New Orleans police stock

A man was arrested Thursday in a September shooting that left another man dead in Gonzales, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. 

Gregory Magee Jr., 21, was taken into custody on counts of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property in the death of 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey. 

APSO spokesman Donovan Jackson said that on Sept. 30, deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Oak Meadow Street. 

When they arrived, they found Dorsey dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside his vehicle. 

