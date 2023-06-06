A man is facing murder charges in the death of his 6-month-old son, Baton Rouge police said.
Luciano Livious Sr., 25, was taken into custody Tuesday.
BRPD spokesman Lt. L'Jean McKneely said Livious's son was taken to a hospital June 3 to receive treatment for an unspecified injury. He died Monday from "what appeared to be non-accidental trauma," McKneely said.
He added that detectives believe the child, whose name was not released, died from shaken baby syndrome.
Livious was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and cruelty to a juvenile.
McKneely said the investigation is ongoing.