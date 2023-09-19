The Baton Rouge man arrested Monday in a double homicide in June believed one of his victims was responsible for the killing of his father earlier that day, according to a Baton Rouge Police affidavit.
The suspect in the double shooting, Derrick Coleman, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison Monday on two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly killing a man and woman in a Townsley Street home at 4:20 p.m. June 27.
The shootings happened about an hour after Coleman's father, Derrick Thomas, was fatally shot in the 9800 block of Avenue J, the affidavit says.
Footage from a police officer's body camera showed Coleman in a rage at the scene of his father's death there shortly after 3 p.m. that day. Coleman left driving a black Dodge Charger with black rims, which was caught on surveillance cameras and license-plate readers, police said.
Detectives said they think that's when Coleman starting hunting down the person he blamed for his father's killing.
"It's believed that the suspect canvasses the area until he locates the victims on Townsley Street, at which time he shoots both victims," the affidavit says.
Police were told that Coleman believed one of the victims, Joseph Profit, was responsible for his father's death. Profit, 48, was found dead, shot multiple times. A woman with him, Robin Hayes, 52, was also shot, and later died at a hospital.
Witnesses told police the shooter was driving a black Charger.