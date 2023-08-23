Baton Rouge police arrested a man they say was involved in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in April.
Randy Orange, 37, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of manslaughter in the death of Kevin Dunn, who was shot on Dayton Street April 20.
BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said Orange was taken into custody in Lake Charles earlier this month and was extradited to Baton Rouge for processing.
Days after the shooting, Dunn's brother, Gerald McDowell, 29, shot and killed one of the men's sisters and wounded another during a celebration of life for Dunn on Geronimo Street, according to police.
Kevineisha McDowell, 18, and the other sister had gathered to mourn the loss of their brother when an argument broke out and Gerald McDowell opened fire, police said. Kevineisha McDowell died at the scene, while her 27-year-old sister sustained life-threatening injuries.
McDowell was later arrested on counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.