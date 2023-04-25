A man has been arrested in a fatal shooting Easter night in a Hammond park, officials say.
Tylan Roberts, 19, of Hammond was arrested in the April 9 shooting death of Cedric Banks Sr., 53, in Martin Luther King Park, Hammond Police said.
Roberts was arrested on counts of second-degree homicide, attempted second-degree homicide, three counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, one count of aggravated obstruction of a highway, one count of obstruction of justice, one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of illegal discharge of weapons.
The investigation is ongoing, Hammond police said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the police department at (985) 277-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5254.