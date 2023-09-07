Baton Rouge police arrested Thursday a man they say shot and killed someone in a residential area off Highland Road in July — and they say he had previously served time for another killing.
Keon Wilson, 42, was taken into custody Thursday on a count of second degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Jaylan Stanton.
A BRPD spokesman said an anonymous tip helped investigators gather evidence that led to Wilson's arrest.
According to police, Stanton was shot multiple times in the 200 block of West Johnson Street on July 7.
This is a developing story, check back later for details.