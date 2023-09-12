A Baton Rouge man was arrested on a count of rape after an assault in an LSU dorm room over the weekend, an LSU Police affidavit says.
The victim told police that she and the suspect, Vishal Bhardwaj, were talking in her room on campus when he began to kiss her aggressively, then raped her as she tried to push him away and told him repeatedly to stop, according to the affidavit.
After contacting LSU Police, the victim, with officers listening in, called Bhardwaj and he apologized for what he had done, the affidavit says.
Bhardwaj was brought in for questioning on Monday.
"His story was very inconsistent and he was not truthful in the interview, constantly changing details of his version of what took place that night," the affidavit says.
Bhardwaj, 26, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison on a count of third-degree rape.