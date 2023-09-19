A Baton Rouge man has been arrested in the fatal shootings of a man and a woman in June, Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday morning.
Derrick Coleman was arrested Monday in the deaths of Joseph Profit and Robin Hayes. The two victims were shot shortly after 4 p.m. on June 27 in the 1000 block of Townsley Street. Profit, 48, was shot multiple times and died at the scene. Hayes, 52, was transported to the hospital and later died of her injuries.
Coleman, 37, of Mohican Street in Baton Rouge, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, police said in a press release.