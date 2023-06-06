A man severely beaten last week who died of his injuries in the hospital Sunday was identified as the father of an officer killed in a 2016 ambush targeting law enforcement.
Baton Rouge police said Hosea Jackson, 63, was physically assaulted June 1 at the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive and taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries three days later on June 4.
Officials confirmed Jackson was the father of Montrell Jackson, a Baton Rouge police officer killed in an attack on law enforcement officers outside a convenience store on Airline Highway in July 2016 in the wake of Alton Sterling's death.
Montrell Jackson died shortly after the ambush, along with BRPD officer Matthew Gerald and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputy Brad Garafola. Another deputy, Nick Tullier, died of complications from his severe injuries in May 2022.
Police are investigating Hosea Jackson's death as a homicide due to his head and neck injuries. The motive and suspect are unknown at this time.
Police encourage anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)389-4869.