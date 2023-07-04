A man arrested in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend originally was to be booked on a negligent homicide count but has now been booked on second-degree murder.
Baton Rouge police said they have now determined that the shooting was not accidental; Kahlil Holmes, 27, now faces second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and obstruction of justice.
Police initially responded on June 16 to a report of a self-inflicted gunshot. Holmes told police he was trying to grab a gun from Akiyah Dorsey, 20, when it went off, striking her.
Officers found Dorsey lying on the driveway outside the car; Holmes had told officers he was in the car with Dorsey at the time of the shooting. Holmes told investigators during questioning that Dorsey left the house but later contacted him to tell him he left his bag and gun in her car. Holmes said he went in the car to collect his things when he said he grabbed the gun from his girlfriend causing it to go off and hitting her once in the neck.
Police also spoke to an independent witness who told them she was outside at the time of the shooting and heard Holmes ask Dorsey for the gun before hearing a loud pop, according to the affidavit.