A man was convicted of second-degree murder in a Tangipahoa Parish killing that authorities say he committed nearly a decade ago, prosecutors said.
A Tangipahoa Parish jury deliberated nearly three hours before convicting Jermaine Williams for a 2015 killing, according to 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux. It was Williams' second trial after a jury failed to reach a verdict several years prior.
Eight years ago, Williams shot a man seven times in the parking lot of a Dollar General in Amite, prosecutors said. Emergency services arrived shortly after the incident and began CPR, but the victim died at the scene.
Amite Police Department asked the crowd of approximately 40 people that had gathered at the scene to identify the shooter, and a bystander pointed out Williams, prosecutors said.
Williams told officers he "had to do it" to protect himself because the victim "had brass knuckles.” An officer searched Williams and found a 9 mm magazine in his pocket with seven bullets in it.
Williams' five children were all in the car along with the gun, prosecutors said. The car had been parked behind the vehicle of the victim’s girlfriend, blocking it in.
The victim’s girlfriend told authorities the victim and Williams had a "tumultuous history," according to the DA's office. She had come to visit the victim after she finished work and was in the car when she saw Williams enter the store.
While standing outside the car, the victim went to retrieve a cigarette from his girlfriend's purse in the back seat, when Williams suddenly drove toward them, she told authorities.
Williams started threatening the victim with a gun before firing several shots.
Authorities said one of the bullets severed the victim's spinal column, paralyzing him from the chest down. Another gunshot damaged his internal organs. He died in less than one minute, they said.
Williams told authorities the victim had been glaring at him through the windows of the store and he felt threatened. He claimed that is why he blocked in the victim’s girlfriend’s vehicle and exchanged words with the victim, according to the DA's office.
However, prosecutors said the windows of the store were mirrored, preventing anyone from seeing those inside.
Williams also claimed he thought the victim was retrieving brass knuckles from the back seat, which is why he fired the shots. Authorities said if Williams truly felt threatened, he would not have driven his vehicle with his family toward a perceived threat.
At the trial, Williams' attorney argued his client acted in self-defense and claimed insanity, citing a mental disorder Williams had been diagnosed with.
Williams will be sentenced on May 3.