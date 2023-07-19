A man injured in a shooting in Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning has died, police said.
The man, who was not identified, was found by police responding to reports of a shooting around 1:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Cotton Street. He was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries.
A spokesman for the department said the man's name will be released pending family notification.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.