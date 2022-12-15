The driver of a vehicle who was involved in a shootout with a Gonzales police officer late Wednesday died after shooting himself at the scene, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
During a press conference Thursday, Sheriff Bobby Webre identified the man as Joseph White Jr.
Partial footage from the officer's body camera released by the department Thursday evening shows White walking along the side of a road toward the officer, who tells White to keep his hands where he can see them.
White then produces a gun from one of his pockets, but tells the officer he's trying to relinquish the weapon. The released footage ends as he then points the weapon at his own head.
Donovan Jackson, spokesman for the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, said the unreleased footage — which was shown to reporters without cameras present at the press conference — depicts White pulling the trigger at the same instant the officer releases three rounds, one of which hits White in the leg.
According to an earlier report from Gonzales police, the officer had responded to several reports around 11 p.m. that a white Corvette was driving recklessly in the area of Interstate 10 and La. 30, just east of Ashland Road.
When the officer arrived, he found a Corvette flipped over in the middle of Ashland Road.
Gonzales Police said in a news release early Thursday the officer approached the car and encountered a person who exited the vehicle, later identified as White, at which time the pair began to "interact."
The news release says the interaction "resulted in shots being fired by both the suspect vehicle's driver and the officer."
Per police department policy, the officer, whom authorities declined to identify at Thursday evening's press conference, was placed on administrative leave with pay pending an investigation.
The case is being handled by the Ascension Sheriff's Office, which investigates Gonzales police shootings. GPD said it is fully cooperating with the investigation.