A man shot Monday night on Paige Street later died of his wounds in the hospital, Baton Rouge Police said.
The victim, Donte Tate, 29, was standing with others in front of a store shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, in the 5300 block of Paige Street, when shots rang out and Tate was struck.
He was transported to the hospital, where he later died, police said.
No motive or suspects have been developed at this time, police said in a statement.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information about the shooting, are asked to call the BRPD's Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867.