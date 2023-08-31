A Denham Springs man has died of his injuries from a shooting on Wednesday, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.
The man has been identified as Joshua Stewart, 42.
The shooting happened at about 5 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Juban Road and Brown Road.
"When deputies arrived on scene, both the shooter and the injured person were on scene," Ard said on a Sheriff's Office social media site.
Stewart was transported to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, Ard said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241, ext. 1, or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.