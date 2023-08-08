A man died in the custody of Livingston Parish deputies after he tripped and fell while being arrested for holding a woman against her will late last month, the department said.
According to LPSO, deputies were dispatched to a convenience store on Juban Road around 2:30 a.m. July 27 in response to a call about a domestic disturbance.
When they arrived, deputies spoke with a store clerk who said a "bruised and swollen female" had walked into the business and asked for help, the department said. The woman told law enforcement she was being held against her will by an armed man and said she got out of his vehicle when he stopped to pump gas.
When deputies approached the man, identified as Christian Gremillion, 33, he tried to run away but tripped and fell on a cement curb outside the store, the department said.
Gremillion was taken into custody and brought to a hospital for treatment, where he remained for six days, according to the department. He was released on August 3 and taken to the Livingston Parish Detention Center to be placed in medical segregation, LPSO said.
The department said Gremillion asked for medical assistance the following day, but fell unconscious during the medical check. Staff attempted to revive him and a "pulse was recovered" before he was taken to a hospital, but Gremillion died the next day.
The Livingston Parish Coroner's Office performed an autopsy and determined Gremillion died from "blunt force injuries of abdomen," the department said, adding that the coroner's finding was "consistent with [the department's] investigative report."
The department noted that Gremillion was booked on counts of false imprisonment, resisting and felon in possession of a firearm.