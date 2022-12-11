Counts are pending against a driver who crossed the centerline on a Tangipahoa Parish road Sunday morning, crashing into the car of another driver, who died at the scene, State Police said.
The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. on La. 445 in Tangipahoa Parish, near Gateway Drive.
Justin Scully, 31, of Loranger, was traveling northbound on La 445 in a 2009 GMC Acadia, when he crossed the centerline and crashed into the vehicle of Austin Harper, 24, also of Loranger, who was traveling southbound in a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, head-on, State Police said.
Harper was pronounced dead at the scene.
Impairment on the part of Scully, who was seriously injured in the crash and taken to the hospital, is suspected to be a factor, State Police said.
A toxicology sample was taken from Scully. The crash continues to be under investigation, and counts against Scully are pending, State Police said.