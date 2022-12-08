A man who was shot last month after a traffic accident has died of his wounds, and the man accused of shooting him has been booked on a murder count, Baton Rouge police said Thursday.
Curtis Trusclair, 31, was shot in the 4200 block of North Boulevard around 3:41 p.m. Nov. 17, police said previously. He had been called to the scene of a car crash by one of the drivers when another driver, Darrel Jupiter, 46, shot him multiple times, police said.
Officers apprehended Jupiter after a brief foot pursuit. Trusclair was hospitalized; at the time, he was expected to survive his wounds but he died from them recently, according to Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., a police spokesman.
The accusations against Jupiter will be upgraded to second degree murder, McKneely said.