BR.brpdstock.adv HS 002.JPG

Baton Rouge Police stock photo, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

A man who was shot last month after a traffic accident has died of his wounds, and the man accused of shooting him has been booked on a murder count, Baton Rouge police said Thursday.

Curtis Trusclair, 31, was shot in the 4200 block of North Boulevard around 3:41 p.m. Nov. 17, police said previously. He had been called to the scene of a car crash by one of the drivers when another driver, Darrel Jupiter, 46, shot him multiple times, police said.

Officers apprehended Jupiter after a brief foot pursuit. Trusclair was hospitalized; at the time, he was expected to survive his wounds but he died from them recently, according to Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., a police spokesman. 

The accusations against Jupiter will be upgraded to second degree murder, McKneely said.

Email Matthew Albright at MAlbright@theadvocate.com

View comments