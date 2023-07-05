A man escaped from Iberville Parish Jail Tuesday by driving away from the facility in a decommissioned vehicle stolen from the Iberville Sheriff's Office, the department said.
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, Timothy Billiot, 55, of Morgan City, drove off the back lot of the jail in a 2014 gray Dodge Ram at around 5:30 a.m. July 4.
Billiot, who was on trustee status, was convicted in St. Mary Parish on 15 counts of possession of child pornography, Stassi said. He has been incarcerated in Iberville Jail for more than three years.
The truck that authorities believe Billiot is driving has dark tinted windows, including the front windshield, with a plate number of C291541, a statement from IPSO said.
The department said it's possible the vehicle's plate has since been removed.
Billiot is now wanted for simple escape and theft of a motor vehicle. Stassi asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the sheriff's office at (225) 687-3553.