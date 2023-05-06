A man fatally shot Friday night at Circle K on Bluebonnet Boulevard, has been identified, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Sunday.
The victim was identified as Juandell Miller, 33.
"Detectives believe he was targeted in the shooting for unknown reasons," a Sheriff's office spokesperson said.
Miller was standing near a gas pump at the Circle K located at 9990 Bluebonnet Boulevard at about 9:48 p.m. Friday night when another man approached him, shot him multiple times and fled the scene.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to EBRSO. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Sheriff's office at (225) 389-5000.