A Thibodaux man has been arrested, accused of shooting into a crowd during a fight in Labadieville and wounding seven people, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Korey Jacobi Davis, 23, faces seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm on premises of an alcoholic beverage establishment and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. He is being held without bond pending a court hearing, the sheriff's office said.
On June 11, Davis got into a fight someone at a local business, deputies said. He pulled out a gun and "began shooting into the crowd," according to a news release.
Seven people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.