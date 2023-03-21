A man fleeing from Baton Rouge police officers on foot quickly drove away and crashed into another vehicle Wednesday at the intersection of Terrace Avenue and Napoleon Street, off Highland Road, officials said.
Police detectives investigating the death of Nathan Millard, the Georgia man who went missing in February and whose body was later found in a vacant lot, "were in the area canvassing, following up on leads," police spokesperson L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
"They were walking up to a house known for drugs and prostitution, when a car pulled up, then sped off," McKneely said.
The officers went to their patrol units to follow the driver, but by the time they saw his vehicle, he had crashed into another car, McKneely said. The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The man who raced away from the detectives does not have any connection to the Millard case that police are aware of, McKneely said.
The driver, who had been traveling northbound on Napoleon, was brought to the hospital in stable condition, an Emergency Medical Services spokesperson said.
The driver of the other vehicle, who had been headed eastbound on Terrace, was taken to the hospital by a family member, McKneely said.