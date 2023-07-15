Baton Rouge Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Saturday morning at a BREC Park and who was believed shot and killed at a different location.
Christopher Holden, 34, was found at 7:17 a.m. Saturday at the BREC Park at 801 S. Flannery Road, according to a statement from the Baton Rouge Police Department.
This is a developing story.
Anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)-344-7867.