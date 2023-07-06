A man arrested this week in the fatal beating of a 42-year-old Baton Rouge woman was previously seen punching her and had frequently threatened to kill her in the months leading up to her death, witnesses told police.
Rachel Johnson was found dead Monday inside her Florida Boulevard home. Her roommate, Cedrick Lang, 35, was arrested two days later on a count of second-degree murder.
The day of the killing, Lang said he knocked on his neighbor's door and told them to call 911 because Johnson was dead inside her apartment, an affidavit says. Lang then left the area, the neighbor told police.
Investigators noted Johnson's body had extensive injuries that indicated she had suffered a severe beating, the document says. Police also noted that some of the wounds "looked as if they were healing," while others appeared "to be from more recent activity."
An autopsy later determined Johnson's cause of death to be "overall blunt force trauma past and present," according to the affidavit.
Several people who knew the pair later told detectives they had witnessed Lang, whom they referred to as "Ced," threaten to "kill the victim when she would make him angry," the document says. They all told police they had seen several bruises on Johnson over the past several months.
Photos from two months earlier showed Johnson with what appeared to be "deep bruising all over her arms and facial area," the affidavit continues.
One witness told police that several days before her death, they had picked up Johnson to take her to rehab when they again heard Lang threaten to kill her.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. Darren Ahmed described Johnson and Lang as roommates who had met through a mutual friend.
He added that officers were called to the apartment multiple times in the past at the request of concerned neighbors who asked police to do a welfare check on Johnson. However, officers were unable to make contact with her on at least a few of those occasions, he said.
Lang's affidavit noted that police records from three local jurisdictions showed he was previously arrested for physically abusing at least three romantic partners. He had an existing warrant out at the time of his arrest Wednesday for failing to appear in court on a separate domestic violence charge.