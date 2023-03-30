A man accused of firing shots at a bail bondsman before breaking into the neighboring apartment of a family of five was arrested following a nearly six-hour-long standoff with deputies, during which he held the family hostage at gunpoint, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Kevin Gerard Carlin Jr. was taken into custody Thursday evening on one count of attempted second-degree murder and five counts of false imprisonment while armed with a dangerous weapon.
EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said the incident happened on Gardere Lane shortly before 2 p.m. Carlin was taken into custody just after 7 p.m.
Hicks said no one was injured.
An affidavit says the bail bondsman was attempting to arrest Carlin on an outstanding warrant out of Beauregard Parish when Carlin fired a gun through the rear of the apartment.
According to the affidavit, Carlin then broke the window to a neighboring apartment that was occupied by the family of five. The family later told detectives that Carlin held them at gunpoint and refused to let them leave, though he released four of the five hostages roughly 30 minutes into the standoff.
The fifth family member managed to escape 15 minutes later.
Dan Borne, a spokesman for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge, said that nearby St. Jude the Apostle school was kept on "soft lockdown," meaning that educators were asked to keep their doors locked but continue with their regular activities, until 6 p.m.