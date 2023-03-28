A high-speed chase that left two Baton Rouge police officers dead after their helicopter crashed into a field Sunday began when the suspect refused to pull over for officers after he hit another car while speeding, arrest documents show.
Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezara were killed when the aircraft they were piloting in pursuit of 23-year-old Deandre Bessye went down in Erwinville in West Baton Rouge Parish shortly after 2:30 a.m.
According to an affidavit, the chase began when an officer attempted to pull Bessye over after the officer saw him "driving recklessly and striking another citizen's vehicle" near the intersection of Sherwood Forest Boulevard and North Harrel's Ferry Road.
Bessye fled northbound after he saw the officer turn on his lights and sirens, proceeding to drive "well over the posted speed limit" and running multiple traffic lights, the document says.
He then turned off his lights before turning westbound on Florida Boulevard, where he nearly struck a tan SUV, the affidavit continues. The officer continued to follow Bessye as he crossed over a median near the intersection of Florida and Oak Villa Boulevards and drove through an empty construction zone.
Once Bessye and the officer reached Hwy 190, the chase hit speeds of roughly 150 mph, the document says. The officer notified police headquarters and a monitoring supervisor canceled the pursuit.
Bessye was taken into custody Sunday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Task Force. He was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail on two counts of manslaughter, one count of aggravated flight from an officer and one count of obstruction of a highway of commerce.
He will also be booked in East Baton Rouge Parish on one count of hit and run and one count of aggravated flight from an officer, a BRPD spokesman said.
Bessye's bond has been set at $950,000, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Staff writer Rebecca Holland contributed to this report.