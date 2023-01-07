The owner of a dog that mauled a 7-year-old girl to death in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday is facing a count of negligent homicide, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Erick Lopez, 20, was taken into custody Saturday morning, EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
Friday evening, EMS and the St. George Fire Department were called to a home in the 25000 block of Kendalwood Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. in response to a dog attack.
The child was rushed to a hospital but died from her injuries a short time later, Hicks said.
During their investigation into the incident, deputies learned that the young victim had been playing outside of a relative's residence when a neighbor's dog, identified by authorities as a pit-bull terrier, attacked her, an affidavit for Lopez says.
The girl's relative tried to intervene by hitting the dog with a walking cane, but was unable to stop the attack.
Medical staff at the hospital where the girl was treated said the child suffered from "numerous dog bites to her face and substantial damage to her skull."
After the incident, deputies and East Baton Rouge Animal Control officers found and captured the dog, which was observed to have blood around his face and mouth area, the affidavit continues. A "substantial" amount of blood could also been seen in the yard where the victim had been playing.
Once captured, the dog was taken into custody of EBR Animal Control, the department said. During an interview, Lopez, whose property sits roughly 150 yards from the home where the victim was attacked, told investigators he wasn't home during the attack and that he regularly allowed the dog to roam the neighborhood unrestrained, the affidavit says.
The document noted there was no fence or barrier between the two homes.
Investigators determined that Lopez had "failed to confine or restrain his dog, which unlawfully entered a neighboring property and attacked a 7-year-old female victim, causing her death" and booked him into Parish Prison.