Baton Rouge Police say a man apparently committed suicide Thursday in a holding cell while waiting to be processed for transport to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on multiple felony charges.
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of Kiyle Lashawn Maxwell, 25, who was found dead around 12:45 p.m. at the Violent Crimes Unit Office, 7919 Independence Blvd.
Maxwell had allegedly been involved in a shooting around 5:43 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of North Lobdell Boulevard.
He was later taken into custody at a local hospital while seeking treatment for a minor gunshot wound. Once released, he was transported to the VCU for questioning and arrest processing.
The investigation into Maxwell's death is ongoing with the Louisiana State Police and the EBR Coroner’s Office providing assistance.